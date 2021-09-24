Emerald Isle police looking for teen missing since Sunday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emerald Isle police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing since Sunday.

Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 14, was last seen on Sunday at his home on Live Oak Street in Emerald Isle. He is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and tan skin. It was not clear what he was wearing when he was last seen or his direction of travel.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to contact the Emerald Isle Police Department at (252) 354-2021.