Emerald Isle Police search for missing teen

Jessica Grace Gaston Note: The photo on the left is more recent

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Emerald Isle Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jessica Grace Gaston left her mother’s house in New Bern on Saturday, May 16 around 10:30 a.m. She reportedly went for a walk, then ended up getting a ride to Emerald Isle with friends.

Jessica’s last known location was at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.

Her last contact was via text message at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and has not been active on social media.

She stands 5’8 tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Jessica’s whereabouts please call EIPD at 252-726-1911 or 911 for an emergency response.