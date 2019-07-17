Emerald Isle to host fishing tournament in September

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) – The 2019 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament will take place this September, featuring prizes in three separate fish divisions.

The tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 21, in Emerald Isle.

The tournament will include prizes for these three fishing categories: King/Spanish Division, Surf Division, and Kayak Division.

There will also be kids activities and silent auctions to fund scholarships for local student studying Marine Sciences, and to fund navigation dredging efforts in Bogue Inlet.



Here is the tournament schedule:

Friday September 20, 2019

4:00 PM: Registration Open (Register Online)

6:00 PM: Dinner available until sold out

7:00 PM: Captain’s Meeting



Saturday, September 21, 2019 (rain date Sunday, September 22, 2019)

7:00 AM: Lines in Water

1:00 PM: Scales Open

7:00 PM: Awards Banquet