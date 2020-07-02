Emerald Isle unveils latest projects; commercial development to come soon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Emerald Isle is unveiling its latest projects as it works on developing another.

The town has reopened Islander Drive after it was under construction this past winter.

It has a new road surface, curbs, parking spaces, and sidewalks. The $750,000 public project includes a combination of grant funding and private investment dollars.

Now, construction is underway for Village West. The commercial development will be located across the Western Regional Ocean Beach Access.

Retails stores will be on the first floor, and residential units on the second.

A portion of Islander Drive is now a one-way street. The road leads to the Western Regional Ocean Beach Access. The one-way road redesign allowed for additional on-street parking spaces, for both vehicles and golf carts.

The parking lot reopened with new outdoor showers, concrete and wooden sidewalks.