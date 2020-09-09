Emerald Isle’s beach driving season begins Sept. 15

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emerald Isle is preparing for another beach season, this one involves wheels.

The beach driving season begins September 15, but you have to have a permit to take your vehicle to the town’s 11-mile stretch of sand.

Town officials say some roads will be blocked off because of a $32 million beach nourishment project.

“We’ll be nourishing one to two-mile sections of beach at a time. During that period, those specific sections will be limited and you will not be allowed to navigate those areas,” said Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle’s town manager.

Also, police officers will be patrolling to make sure drivers are mindful of others on the beach.

Beach driving season in Emerald Isle ends in April with the exception of the 10-day period near Easter. This period includes the Friday prior to Easter until and including the Sunday that occurs 7 days after Easter.

Beach driving will not be allowed at all from April 2 – April 11, 2021.

You can purchase a permit at the town’s police department or register online. No refunds or discounts will be provided to customers due to beach closures of any kind.