Emerald Isle’s EMS launches subscription program to ease ambulance costs

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Medical emergencies are unpredictable, as are the medical bills that follow.

Emerald Isle’s EMS is launching a new program, its Emergency Ambulance Subscription, to ease some of the costs for ambulance calls.

The subscription’s annual $50 fee covers any out-of-pocket ambulance expenses. That’s after your insurance covers its portion.

For example, your ambulance ride to the hospital costs you $1,000. Health insurance may only pay half that amount. But the subscription would cover the other half, meaning the ride costs you nothing.

The subscription money gives the town revenue, without a tax increase and it helps maintain the EMS department’s equipment. The town manager says it takes away some burden on homeowners.

“So it’s a double-win. It’s a win for the residents … and for the community,” said Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Town Manager.

The fee covers two people in a household, with ten more dollars for each additional person.

This program does not include air ambulance or other communities’ EMS departments.

You must have health insurance and own property in town to be eligible to enroll.