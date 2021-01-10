Emerald Isle’s St. Patrick’s Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizers of the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival are cancelling the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled for March 13.

Festival planners are following the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance advising against large gatherings until more people receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, however for the health of the community we feel it is best to cancel the St. Patrick’s Festival for 2021,” said Alesia Sanderson, festival director.

“While we are missing the 30 year milestone festival, we look forward to hosting the event again,” said Sanderson.

The group does plan to move forward with the event next year when there is less of a threat to the health and safety of the community.