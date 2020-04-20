Emergency departments see a drop in patients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coronavirus patients are overwhelming hospitals across the country.

But, an emergency department here in the east says things have been quieter than normal.

According to Stanley Koontz, EMS Medical Director for Craven County, a smaller amount of people are coming to the emergency room for non life-threatening injuries.

He says that could be explained by more people going to urgent care, their regular physicians, or just waiting it out.

People working in the emergency department at CarolinaEast Medical Center are still seeing patients with symptoms of strokes and heart attacks.

“We’re waiting, and things have slowed down for us, but acuity has gone up. We have more respiratory patients and we’re ready at the wait, and when the volume does go back up we’ll be here and we’ll be ready to go,” said Koontz.

The emergency department at CarolinaEast Medical Center is also changing up the way they bring patients inside the ER.

They’re screened in a large tent outside the building to determine if they have COVID-19.

They’re sent two different ways: one way if they do have the virus, another way if they’ve come into contact with a positive case, or are showing symptoms.

ER workers say they’re using this as a way to keep employees, and other patients safe.