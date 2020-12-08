Emergency Eviction and Utility Assistance grant awarded to Pitt County Department of Social Services

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Department of Social Services was notified that $899,484 has been awarded from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to help people who are at risk of eviction or utility disconnection in Pitt County.

The program is expected to be operational in early 2021.

“This money could not come at a more appropriate time,” said Pitt County Department of Social Services Director Jan Elliott. “Because of the economic effects of the pandemic, so many of our citizens are being evicted from their homes or having their power and other utilities shut off.” She added that “DSS appreciates the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce in awarding us this grant, and wants to thank our local partners who helped us obtain it.”

The money will go to those who need it most: people who are already in the eviction process, or who are at imminent risk of utility disconnection.