Emergency managers advise making your disaster plans today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We see our share of hurricanes and other natural disasters in the east.

September is National Preparedness Month, and emergency managers say it’s the perfect time to prepare for the worst.

Pitt County officials don’t want you or your children to be caught off guard. They say you should make your emergency plans today and include your kids in the process.

They advise you to prepare ahead of time like making sure you have ready cash in case ATMs and credit card machines are down.

Also, important to know where you can safely stay if you do evacuate, as many shelters will be limited due to COVID.

And make sure you have all the food and medicines you’ll need for up to a week.

Plus, make sure you have enough masks and sanitary items like disinfecting wipes you’ll need for that period.

Experts say getting kids involved in plans and preparations like these are important.

“In times that a child could be separated for a family in a disaster…that’s why it’s important for you to know about making a plan. Helping with a plan, that’s why if something does happen if they get separated…Do we have a meeting point? Do we we can go? Do we have contacts for other family members that the child knows to call so that we can get back together?,” said Jimmy Hodges, Deputy Emergency Management Director, Pitt County.

They say the shelter issue is one of the biggest challenges emergency managers are facing. They’re encouraging people to make their own shelter arrangements, either with family members or at hotels.

“One challenge for emergency management is figuring out how to shelter citizens in a natural disaster while keeping the social distance and making sure everyone is safe during the pandemic,” said Hodges.

Pitt County emergency managers say you should always have a kit ready to go at any moment. Keep it someplace quick and easy to reach.

