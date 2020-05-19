Emergency Medical Services employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) County Manager Juan Vaughan, II has confirmed that an Emergency Medical Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was considered high risk for exposure due to their job duties and is doing well in isolation at home, officials said.

The employee has not been to work since May 7 and began to experience symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 on May 16th including body aches and chills which prompted the employee to seek testing.

“The safety and privacy of our staff are one of our top priorities. We are working collaboratively with Bertie County Emergency Services and our local healthcare partner, Albemarle Regional Health Services, to ensure the continued health of our staff and our citizens,” said Vaughan.

Since testing positive, the employee has also experienced the loss of smell and taste, as well as persistent cough and occasional runny nose.

“We were prepared for this possibility and as a Board, we are incredibly grateful to our staff for their hard work and dedication during such uncertain times. Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee, as well as with all of those still stricken with this virus,” Chairman Ronald Wesson stated.