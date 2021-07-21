Emergency officials tending to two wrecks on I-40 in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Officials from Duplin County, including the NC State Highway Patrol, were tending to two crashes that happened Wednesday.

Both incidents happened on Interstate 40 West. The first happened near Exit 364 and was an overturned tractor-trailer where someone was trapped in the vehicle. Crews were working to extract the person. The westbound lanes were closed to traffic so a medical helicopter could land and take the victim to a nearby hospital.

The second crash happened on I-40 near Exit 362. No further details were provided on this crash and if it was associated in any way with the traffic backup due to the crash near Exit 364.