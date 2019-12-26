Emergency repair to close portions of Village Drive on Dec. 30

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of Village Drive will be closed on December 30, to allow for an unexpected replacement of twin stormwater lines that have failed.

Traffic in the area will be detoured, including Jacksonville Transit and those who use Village Drive as an entrance into the Brynn Marr subdivision.

Twin 10-inch lines cross Village Drive between Brynn Marr Hospital and Lighthouse Village Assisted Living home.

The lines have failed, and emergency repair is necessary.

Work will begin on December 30 around 7:30 a.m. at the site and Jacksonville crews expect to be finished by 5 p.m.

Village Drive will close between King George Court and Palace Circle.

Detours will consist of using Pine Valley Road and Winchester Road to access other locations.

Jacksonville Transit Route 102 Green will be affected and five stops will not be operating: Brynn Marr Hospital, Palace Circle, Corey Circle, and Pine Valley stops “A” and “B.”

Temporary stops on Pine Valley will be established to help serve the area during this day-long closure.