NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In June alone, more than 600,000 calls to 911 were made across the state. That number comes from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, emergency service groups are reporting an increase in what they call “accidental 911 calls.” Since June 1, Craven County EMS has reported 98 hang-ups or abandoned calls. Officials say they’ve seen an overall trend increase since October of last year.

County EMS officials added that normally they would receive two to three accidental calls a week. Now they’re receiving two to three a day.

“Stay on the device and tell the 911 telecommunicator, you know, ‘Hey, I’ve made a mistake,’ or ‘Hey, I accidentally called you.’ Go ahead and have communications with the center so they know what’s going on,” said Craven County EMS Director Stanley Kite.

Kite also said that there is no penalty for accidentally dialing 911.