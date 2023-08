PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A new reality television show has made its way to Eastern North Carolina.

The newest episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” sees Emmy award-winning actor/comedian JB Smoove return to his hometown in Plymouth. Smoove helps the renovation team restore his own childhood home that used to belong to his grandmother.

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian JB Smoove returns to Plymouth to help restore his childhood home – which once belonged to his grandmother. (Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The episode will air on Friday, August 11, on WNCT.