Employee at Tarboro senior community tests positive for COVID-19

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with The Fountains at The Albemarle confirmed Sunday afternoon one employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Jill Hofer, director of communications for Watermark Retirement Communities, which manages The Fountains at The Albemarle, the employee last worked in the senior living community on April 10th.

That person is continuing to shelter at home.

Hofer also said the facility is conducting contact tracing and has since directed two additional associates without symptoms to stay at home.

All three are receiving pay as they comply with company policies.

The senior living community is working closely with the Edgecombe County Health Department and is continuing to carry out safety protocols.

Those safety protocols include temporarily restricting entrance to essential visitors only, extensive cleaning and disinfection on an ongoing basis, self-isolation and social distancing measures, and surge staffing and supply planning.

WNCT will continue to bring you updates on this story as we get them.