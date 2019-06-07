EMS facility in Walstonburg up and running

Some much-needed help has come to northern Greene County, the new EMS facility is up and running.

The county has an EMS station in Snow Hill but that’s in the lower part of the county.

Commissioners say there was a need in the northern half of the county so they began work on the building in Walstonburg.

Jessie Best has lived in Walstonburg for as long as he can remember, he owns Best Cafe downtown.

He says it’s comforting knowing the new EMS building is just minutes away.

Best said, “Its life or death sometimes, so when they get a call, them being that close… *nods head*”

Response time has been cut down drastically, instead of EMS having to take about 15 minutes coming from Snow Hill, they’re able to be on the scene in as little as 5 to 7 minutes.

Greene County manager Kyle DeHaven says the project allows them to have up to 4 EMS workers in the northern part of the county 24/7.

DeHaven said, “The response has been great, people are so happy with the decreased response times.”

The building has a full living area and kitchen.

They have one ambulance stationed here, EMS workers say sometimes they see up to ten calls a day in the northern part of the county, but there is room to grow if needed.

And that’s a good thing, according to people like Jessie, who, call this small town home because he says he’d like to see this grow.

Best said, “I’ve seen people come in and do little things here and there so when I saw this coming in, I was like ok we doing a little bit, we doing a little bit.”

There are 20 EMS workers in the county, they go back and forth between Walstonburg and Snow Hill.

DeHaven says he hopes with the EMS facility being in Walstonburg, it’ll help kick start some economic development in that part of the county.