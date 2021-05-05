ENC aquariums in USA Today’s yearly contest for 10Best

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Four aquariums in Eastern North Carolina are in the running again for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice contest.

The 2021 version has the aquariums from Pine Knoll Shores, Fort Fisher, Roanoke Island and Jennette’s Pier put together as one vote. As of May 5, the four aquariums ranked second overall in the vote. Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Mo., currently leads the field of 20 aquariums.

It’s a pretty simple process to vote for the NC aquariums. Just go here and cast your vote once a day through May 24 at noon. The 10 best will be announced on June 4.

Also of interest are two locations in North Carolina in the running for Best Aerial Adventure Park. The Gorge in Saluda, N.C. and Skywild in Greensboro are in the running in that contest. Skywild was fourth while The Gorge was fifth as of May 5.

Click here to vote in that contest.