ENC celebrates 50th anniversary of Walter B. Jones Center

A treatment center celebrates 50 years of service in the east!

The Walter B. Jones Center for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment first opened as an Alcohol Rehab Center in 1969.

Services have continued to expand.

The facility’s director discussed the impact.

“Over the 50 years that we’ve been here there have been thousands of people that have come through treatment whose lives have all been changed they were changed because people took the time to listen to what their needs were to figure out what they needed as an individual to help them achieve their sobriety how to move on to the next step,” said Ben Gregory, Facility Director of Walter B. Jones Center.

Wednesday’s attendees included representatives for North Carolina Health and Human Services.

The center plans to add an outpatient opioid service this year.

