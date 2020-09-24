ENC civil rights leaders react to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by detectives during an early morning drug raid on her home.

No drugs were ever found.

Only one officer is charged in connection with her shooting and that’s for firing his gun into a different home entirely.

The decision against charging two other officers is leading to renewed national protests.

Local civil rights advocates and people in the community are talking about this latest national discord.

Across the country the calls for justice and equality are growing louder.

“We feel that this is a decision that lets us know that we live in a country, where we have a justice system for Black and a justice system for Whites,” says Calvin Henderson, Pitt County’s NAACP President.

One officer is charged in connection to Taylor’s shooting — but not directly for her death.

Two other officers are not being charged.

Calvin Little is a Greenville resident and he says, “I feel like it isn’t fair that they didn’t get any charges on the actual shooting and killing her.”

Many people in the east want local elected officials to step up.

Another point of controversy? The protests.

“Burning houses, suburbs, and murdering policemen I can’t agree with,” says Greenville resident John Wooten.

Joshua Foy is an East Carolina University student and he states, “The protests need to continue and I hear a lot of people angry about the protests but honestly, it’s a necessity at minimal.”

Pitt County’s NAACP President is urging people to make their voices heard.

“We have got to also send a message to elected officials, from the lowest to the highest. that they will not get our vote as long as you sit back and allow the things to happen through our country and you do not voice concern,” says Henderson.

Community leaders say the best way to make a statement about social justice is for people to vote this fall.

Early voting in the East is from October 15 to the 31.