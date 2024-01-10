GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina went to work Wednesday morning, cleaning up and making repairs after the strong storms moved through the area.

There was extensive damage to several areas of Carteret County, including power lines down and trees uprooted. A historic building in Washington caught fire and many school systems operated on a delayed start.

It was all part of busy night that included schools dismissing early and ended with at least four tornado warnings around ENC.

Carteret County hit hard by storms

First responders were surveying the damage from Tuesday’s winter storm that impacted communities with high winds and heavy rain, leaving homes and businesses damaged and power lines downed.

Carteret County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson said law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews responded to multiple reports of damage in Harkers Island, Smyrna and Atlantic in Down East Carteret County. Trees and power lines were reported down across the affected areas, though roads in the impacted areas are now clear and power restoration is underway.

Wilson said Carteret County Building and Inspections and the Carteret County Tax Administrators office began assessing damage at first light Wednesday to determine the full extent of the storm’s impact.

Authorities reported one minor injury and one family displaced by the storm. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting the displaced family with temporary shelter and essential needs.

“Thankfully, the damage appears to be mostly localized and no serious injuries were reported,” said Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea. “We encourage residents to remain cautious, check on neighbors, and report any hazards they may encounter.”

Residents who have suffered property damage are encouraged to contact the Carteret County Emergency Services Office at (252) 222-5841. They should also check for damage to their property and report any concerns to local authorities.

Scaffolding damage in Greenville

Work to remove scaffolding in downtown Greenville that fell from the Hilton Garden Inn worksite was well underway on Wednesday.

The City of Greenville announced Tuesday night that part of Evans Street would be closed. The scaffold partially detached during the storms and fell onto areas on Evans Street. Greenville police and fire officials had parts of the area blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the work was being done.

Part of the media release read, “Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, City staff received word that the scaffold being used at the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn partially broke away from the structure. The Greenville Police Department secured the scene, and representatives of the City joined contractors on site. Contractors temporarily attached the broken scaffold to the Evans Street side of the hotel structure where it will stay until being dismantled on Wednesday.”

Bellefont Plantation House (Beaufort County photo)

Damage to historic site in Washington

The Bellefont Plantation House in Washington caught fire Tuesday night. Multiple fire and EMS departments responded to the scene.

The house itself predates the Revolutionary War and it has been the setting for many weddings as an event center. Nobody was inside the building at the time. The house has been deemed unsalvageable.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continued Wednesday.

School schedules altered

Many school systems in ENC operated on a two-hour delay on Wednesday. Craven County Schools went to remote learning on Wednesday.

Craven Community College remained closed Wednesday due to power outages that impacted many of its students, according to Craig Ramey, Executive Director of Community Engagement for the college.

In a media release, Ramey said, “This closure will affect classes that have been scheduled on all Craven CC campuses, including New Bern, Havelock and the Volt Center. Please monitor the college’s website for any additional information.”

Other parts of ENC impacted

A couple pictures from NC12 on Ocracoke this morning. The highway remains CLOSED between the pony pens and the ferry terminal as this hour, but crews are working to clear and reopen the road ASAP. We'll post updates here and on https://t.co/PWu387YnmJ when we have them. pic.twitter.com/m2ClU6VgMc — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) January 10, 2024

Highway 12 on the Outer Banks encountered its issues with storm damage. The Atlantic Ocean broke through at several spots and created flooding, which prompted parts of the road to be closed for repairs.

Power lines came down in many parts of ENC. The NC Department of Transportation posted to X one such instance where a row of power poles were damaged, creating outages in the area. Work was being done to repair that and other impacted spots.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were still over 36,000 without power all over the state. Some of the counties feeling the brunt the most were Washington (1,381) and Nash (983).