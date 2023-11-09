HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Elementary School is teaching its students about the importance of veterans and what service to your country means.

On Thursday, students, staff, friends, family and local veterans gathered at Havelock Elementary School for their annual Veterans Day Bike Parade. Hundreds of students rode bikes, scootered, walked and skipped their way around the school to show how they appreciate everyone who serves.

“We’re right off the (Cherry Point) base, so we want our students to understand what’s taking place around us and understand what their families are doing also,” said Havelock Elementary School Principal Christy Hazlett.

Students from Havelock Middle School and Havelock High School also came out, providing music for the celebration, a presentation of our nation’s colors and performances from their cheerleading teams.