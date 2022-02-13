ENC fans hit the bars, enjoy festive Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina locals were out all Sunday afternoon prepping for the Super Bowl. Crowds only increased the closer it got to kickoff.

Sports bars in Greenville were full of customers that spent their Super Bowl Sunday eating, drinking, watching the game and cheering on their favorite team.

“The Bengals … literally any team that Joe Borrow is on is who I’m cheering for,” said a group of ECU students.

Even those who were working during the Super Bowl still counted it as a fun night.

“You know, get some good grub, get some good food going. Get some nice drinks, just have a good time you know,” said Sup Dogs worker Christian Fortian said.

Fans were excited and pumped to see who came out on top at the end of the game. For some, their team winning the game meant winning a bet.

“Don’t get me wrong, Matthew Stafford is my sentimental favorite to win the Super Bowl. He was on a sorry team for 13 years and if he wins, I won’t be mad. But if Cincinnati wins, I get the money,” said Eddie Moore.

Other fans said they came out for the drinks, wings and to watch the halftime performance and commercials on the big screen. Some even were at Tie Breakers to create a tradition.

“I’m a local high school football coach at J.H Rose, so I’ve got some of my players out here, trying to create a tradition of watching the Super Bowl game with my football players,” said Trashon Matthews.

Fans said Super Bowl Sunday is always a good time, but being together in a sports bar setting to watch the game is even better for them.