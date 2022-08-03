GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With more people taking to the water to stay cool in the sweltering heat, local law enforcement agencies are undergoing training on water rescues.

Crews from Greenville’s Fire/Rescue along with area police departments, Task Force 10 and the New Bern Fire Department practiced swift water rescues Wednesday. They navigated boats using rescue throw bags and other techniques to help in an emergency situation.

“With what’s been happening with the storms in Kentucky and Missouri, it’s good to make sure that everyone in Greenville knows and New Bern knows we are ready, along with around the state if we were to be called,” Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said.

The training is hosted every year by Greenville Fire/Rescue.