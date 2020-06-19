ENC group to hold virtual Pride event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston group is holding its Pride celebration virtually because of Coronavirus concerns.

ENC Pride was supposed to host Kinston’s first festival celebrating its LGBTQ community on Saturday.

COVID-19 is forcing the group to move its celebration to Facebook live.

There will still be performances, music, and guest speakers.

The group will also feature testimonies from people in the East about what Pride means to them.

ENC Pride’s president says overall he hopes the celebration brings people joy.

“It’s important because there’s not a lot of representation around here,” said Austin Moore, ENC Pride president. “It’s definitely not what we want, and it’s definitely not the best thing in the world, but at least it’s some type of celebration.”

Moore also said he hopes people learn something new from the event.

The group plans to hold fundraisers again when it can.

That money will go towards next year’s Pride celebration.

For more information on the virtual event, click here.