ENC Hospitals take extra measures to protect patients from the flu

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6.4 million people have caught the flu so far this season.

Without a slow down in sight, hospitals here in the east are putting extra restrictions in place to protect their patients.

Both Vidant and Carteret Health Care officials are now placing visitation restrictions in their facilities to try and stop the spread of the flu virus.

Visitation restrictions at Carteret Health Care will include:

No children under the age of 12 should be in the hospital (including ED, Cafeteria and outpatient areas), unless for care

New this year: Maternal Child Health (MCH) will allow healthy sibling visitation with restricted access to MCH only. Siblings will be given a sticker that distinguishes the child as an MCH visitor

Limit of 2 visitors per patient at any time, including waiting areas, ED and Cafeteria

Only healthy visitors

Visitation restrictions at Vidant facilities will include:

No children under the age of 12 should be in the hospital unless for care

Only healthy visitors

While hospitals in the east have seen an increase in patients with the flu coming in to emergency rooms, the number of cases total is on trend with state and national averages.

Peak flu season extends from December to February.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself, and others, is by getting the flu shot.

“The flu vaccination is a really good way to prevent serious complications from flu illness. Even if people do get sick after they’ve received a flu shot, they’re less likely to have serious complications associated like hospitalization or mortality,” said Valerie Payne, Carteret Health Care.

Officials say these are some of the best ways to avoid spreading germs:

Practice respiratory etiquette

Cough and sneeze in the elbow and discard tissues in the trash immediately

Clean your hands frequently

Remind others that it is not too late to be immunized

Visitation restrictions for Carteret Health Care go in to effect on Wednesday.

Vidant facilities will start enforcing their visitation restrictions on Thursday.