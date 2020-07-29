ENC non-profit gets a makeover after serving community for 50 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Operation Sunshine has been giving back to the community for 50 years.

Now, the community is helping out the non-profit.

“When a child has to return home after school with no one there to assist them with homework, to ask them how their day has been, to provide a snack, then they’re considered at risk,” said Barbara Davis, Executive Director of Operation Sunshine.

That’s where Davis’ group comes in.

“We’re here when the parents can’t be here,” said Davis. “We want to extend love, discipline, and patience.”

The group teaches key principles like hard work, faith, and taking advantage of opportunities.

They work with girls ages 5 to 13.

Operation Sunshine provides after-school mentorship.

Its values haven’t changed, but its headquarters has thanks to Greenville Police and neighbors.

“We just kind of wanted something that could bring the community together,” said Captain K.Z. Thomas.

Volunteers revamped the building.

They brought in new carpeting, new ceiling tiles, and even painted a mural.

For Captain Thomas, the partnership doesn’t stop with a renovation.

“I want them to know that we’re there for them, and if they need something they can call on the police,” said Thomas.

Davis says this support for young women will always be important.

“We want a structured environment where they’re loved, encouraged, and empowered to do better and to want to do better. So, we’re needed whether it’s just in this area or any area,” said Davis.

Operation Sunshine will host an open house for its girls before school starts so they can see the renovations.

The group is always looking for volunteers to help girls with homework and other after-school activities.

To learn more, click here.