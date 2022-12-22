JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled.

“Our family-friendly drag show for NYE at the Garage has been canceled. With the emboldened hatred that has been shown towards the venue and the LGBTQ+ community, we canceled for the safety of all. Safety for our audience, cast and the venue staff is our #1 priority. Hate did not win today; we will still be here doing what we love in 2023. We vehemently denounce the intimidation tactics used on the venue that was only allowing us to use their space to give families something that they could do together on a national holiday. We wish nothing but the best for all during this holiday season. Refunds will be processed today and will post to your account in 5-7 business days.”

It’s the second event that’s been canceled due to a threat of violence in December. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports a Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch was canceled after the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office met with the management team at a Sneads Ferry restaurant about the possibility of violence at that event.