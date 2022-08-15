KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston.

On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston.

ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance.

The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, local entertainers, a DJ, local vendors and food as well. The event will be located at 210 W. Gordon St. in Kinston. It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

