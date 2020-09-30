ENC reacts to the first presidential debate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first debate of the 2020 presidential campaign is in the books.

Many people in the East say they’re not impressed with how it went.

Many of the people 9 On Your Side spoke with say they didn’t even consider watching it because they thought it might be hard to follow.

One voter says she already had her mind made up.

She’s happy with her choice after catching some of the “low-lights” of the debate today.

“I said to myself, I refuse to waste a moment of my life watching such a circus,” said Crystal Johnson, a voter.

Others couldn’t believe what actually happened onstage.

Another voter says she didn’t think either candidate’s performance was professional or presidential.

“I’ve seen better debates from home schooled high school kids,” said Stephanie Gooch, a voter.

The next presidential debate is on October 15th in Miami.

The commission in charge of presidential debates says it is looking at changes to improve the tone and discussion at the next event.