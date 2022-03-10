GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With war overseas, school districts — like everyone else — are feeling the pain of paying more at the pump to get students to school by bus.

“We do use a lot of fuel,” said Jeffery Miller, Beaufort County Schools transportation director. “We go through 1,700 gallons every week for buses. It has a major impact.”

Two districts in Eastern North Carolina say they’re feeling the impacts, but aren’t letting it affect their operations.

“Right now we’re okay,” said Nicholas Harvey II, Lenoir County Public Schools assistant superintendent. “We don’t anticipate any stoppages to our regular bus routes or athletic teams as they travel.

“We’ll be prepared because we know the majority of our students ride the school bus to and from school.”

They’re prepared because the state and school district think ahead for events like this.

“The state has reserved funds set aside every year for things such as this,” Miller said. “We also do our best to plan locally in case we have to supplement anything in that regard.”

High gas prices aren’t only affecting buses, but also employees.

“Lenoir County as well as many districts throughout the east, a lot of our teachers live outside the Lenoir County boundary so they’re driving to work every day,” Harvey said. “We understand that the rising price of gas per gallon is going to be a burden.”