ENC voters still uncertain days ahead of primaries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Voters in the East are still deciding.

The Democratic Presidential primary is less than two weeks away.

“I think most people I’ve talked to are having a very difficult time,” said Linda Stephenson, a voter.

With a full field to choose from, it’s been overwhelming for some.

“It’s been exciting learning about all the different ideas from the different candidates, but I’m still really undecided,” said Matthew Scully, a voter.

Political experts say that’s not surprising.

“Voters have the idea that voting is important, but then they get to the polling place and they still may not have decided,” said Brad Lockerbie, a Political Science Professor at ECU.

According to Lockerbie, it’s common for voters to be undecided right up until the moment they cast their ballot.

“In a primary election, the candidates are more clustered ideologically. So, it’s more of a gut feeling at that point as to who you’re going to support,” said Lockerbie.

Candidates like Bernie Sanders are trying to shift this area from purple to blue.

Sanders’ campaign is setting up an office in Greenville.

“I think it’s important for Bernie Sanders because he tends to do his best among younger voters instead of voters in his age group. If he gets a good ground game here in Greenville and gets students out to vote for him that puts him in a better position,” said Lockerbie.

But the attention on the East isn’t necessarily swaying these voters towards Sanders.

“It’s nice to hear that candidates are paying attention to this community specifically and will be here to learn what our needs are. Hopefully, they can do something to help us out,” said Scully.