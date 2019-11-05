End of Daylight Saving: Danger on the road

As the days are now shorter, drivers now have to adjust to reduced visibility and darker commutes during rush hour traffic.

Car accidents do increase when Daylight Saving ends because the sun sets earlier making it difficult to see out on the roads.

NCDOT Traffic Engineer, Steve Hamilton, stated “if you are biking or walking home wear reflective clothing. Make sure your lights are on. A lot of people are driving around without lights on and while you may be able to see the road other people can’t see you.”

It will take roughly a week for your mind and body to adjust to the time change.

Be aware of your surroundings such as people and animals out on the road.

For more safety tips check out NCDOT.