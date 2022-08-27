EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – Two Emerald Isle businesses have been hearing for many years that there is not enough to do for families and kids at night. The Salty Pirate Water Park and Emerald Owl Productions are teaming up for the second time this summer to create this new opportunity.

“The End of Summer Glow-Out Laser & Foam Party” on September 4 will be a unique and fun experience for people of all ages, including grandparents, teens, and the young ones. The party will go from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Some slides will be open from 5-7 p.m.

The “Glow out” will include everything from professional lasers, moving lights, glow-in-the-dark effects, music from many decades, a foam party, a soak zone, and tons of audience participation.

The mission of Emerald Owl Productions has always been to create lifelong memories via epic events,” said EOP CEO Krista Strosnider. “This is not just for the kids! Our vision is to create an experience that people of all ages can interact and have fun together! After the last couple of years, we need more human interaction than ever.”

“Tickets include the concrete slides and kiddie pool starting at 5 p.m.,” said Musco. “The kiddie pool will close at 6:30 to set up the DJ booth and the concrete slides will stay open until 7. At 7:30, we are turning our pool deck into a dance floor. Tube slides will be closed for the entire evening as that is where the main set up will be. Concessions and glow items will be available for purchase.”

Tickets are $15 or take advantage of getting 4 tickets for $50. Children 9 and under are $10 and children 2 and under are free. The foam party is an extra $5.00 for two people. The rain date is Saturday, September 10 and if it rains again, the second rain date is Saturday, September 17. Both would still be from 7:30-10:30 PM. Advanced tickets can be bought here.