Enfield PD awarded with grant from K9 Defender Fund Inc.

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) Officer Worrell of the Enfield Police Department applied for and was awarded a grant with K9 Defender Fund Inc. for K9 Blitz.

Through the grant, K9 Defender Fund Inc. donated the “Bag Buddy.”

The Bag Buddy contained items that officers can use to provide lifesaving first aid to K9’s in a time of need.

Since K9 handlers are often the first to act as first responders for their K9 partners, time, along with having first aid supplies on hand is critical.

The Buddy Bags’ main feature is a specialized breathing apparatus that is formed to fit any dogs’ muzzle.

The specialized cone-shaped oxygen mask allows for a secure fit on the dog’s face.

Items include many animals receive burns through the course of an explosion, fire or accident.

Therefore, specialized burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline and protective restraints are also included in the Buddy Bag.

If you would like to donate to K9 Defender Fund Inc. so they can continue to help K9’s and departments go to their website: www.k9defenderfund.org.