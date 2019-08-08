Enfield police officer injured in Rocky Mount traffic collision

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An Enfield police officer was injured when a car ran a red light and moved into the path of the police cruiser, officials said.

The Enfield officer had just left court in Rocky Mount when witnesses said a second vehicle ran a red light, Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis said.

The Enfield police cruiser then plowed into the second vehicle in the intersection.

Both the officer and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Davis said.

“Please keep all the parties involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Tyree posted to Facebook.

The driver of the second vehicle will be charged in connection with the collision.

The Enfield police cruiser sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.