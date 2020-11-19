Enhanced service to veterans, military & their families in need available in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) There is a new operator for a successful assistance program for active-duty military, veterans, and their families in the Jacksonville area.

The City of Jacksonville is an advocate for the NCServes network since the project was introduced in 2016.

The East Carolina Human Services Agency has been operating NCServes Coastal since late 2017.

Veterans Services of the Carolinas, which operates in the western part of the state, will now assume that operation.

“Having Veterans Services of the Carolinas provide these services in this area, will be a great benefit to our active duty military, veterans and their families because of their significant history of providing coordinated services in the west,” said Ron Massey, Deputy City Manager.

The new partnership enables Veterans Services of the Carolinas, a nonprofit service provider working across the state to deliver more care coordination to more of those families seeking assistance.

The new partnership led by Veterans Services of the Carolinas ensures that Jacksonville and southeastern area residents connect to a broad digital service area with hundreds of human service providers.

The digital care network also ties into state-level care coordination with other NCServes networks as well as NC Cares 360, a digital collaborative led by North Carolina’s state health agency.

“We have been proud to work alongside Ms. Trudy Murray, Mr. Jerrick Vernon and the entire East Carolina Human Services Agency for the past three years as they laid the foundation for cutting edge care coordination in Jacksonville and the greater Camp Lejeune region. Thousands of military connected families have been aided by the team and we look forward to the next chapter as the mantle of leadership passes to Mr. Brandon Wilson and the Veteran Services of the Carolinas Team,” said Ilario Pantano, Senior Director with the IVMF and former state Director of North Carolina Veterans Affairs.