Environmental advocates say ENC historic sites will be impacted by climate change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) By the end of the century, sea levels could rise several feet.

That’s according to environmental scientists. One organization is challenging a Trump administration rule to protect historic sites in North Carolina.

Tryon Palace in New Bern and the Bath Historic District are expected to see the effects of rising sea levels due to climate change.

The group Environment North Carolina says it could also affect Fort Fisher and Roanoke Island.

The organization is working with the National Trust from Historic Preservation to fight the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, set in place by the Trump Administration.

“But the problem with sea levels rising that’s it you really can hold the sea back. We all know the power of the ocean. That’s why this is so critical for everyone who cares about our coastal communities,” said Andrea McGimsey, Senior Director, Global Warming Solutions, Environment America

Advocates with Environment America know that North Carolina is already impacted by severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes.

She says while the state can often recover from those natural disasters climate change is different.

“Unfortunately, since we have been burning fossil fuels since the 1850’s there a lot of climate change already kind of baked into the system. But, we can fight off even worse impacts is we start cutting carbon pollution,” said McGimsey

In addition to sites along the coast, the Town of Princeville in Edgecombe County is also on that list. This is because of its access to the water.