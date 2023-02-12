MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan will be in Maysville on Monday.

Regan, who is from North Carolina, will be in the area to highlight President Joe Biden’s “historic investments in America and make an announcement related to water infrastructure and efforts to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water,” according to a media release.

A roundtable discussion will follow a press conference about the news, which will be held at noon at the Town of Maysville Water Tower, located at 3014 White Oak River Road in Maysville.