Evacuated Neuse Correctional Institution offenders returned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Division of Prisons Monday night successfully completed the return of approximately 750 offenders to Neuse Correctional Institution who were evacuated last week due to area flooding from the Neuse River in Goldsboro.

The facility was not in danger of flooding, the roads could have hindered emergency response.

The prison was evacuated as a precaution.

According to the release, “The offenders were transferred in multiple bus trips on Feb. 11 and the morning of Feb. 12 to more than a dozen prison facilities throughout the state. All offenders from Neuse Correctional were returned by 10 p.m. last night, Feb. 17.”

Several prison employees worked extended hours to make the evacuation and return operation a success.

Department of Public Safety divisions supported the operations such as Emergency Management and Community Corrections, and transportation bus movements were coordinated with the State Highway Patrol with escorts provided by Prison Emergency Response Teams.

Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons says, ” Evacuating a prison is a complex logistical undertaking, and everyone was relocated safely to custody level-appropriate facilities. I am grateful for the teamwork and dedication showed by the staff who so professionally handled the evacuation while continuing to provide services to the impacted offenders and residents.”

No major incidents were reported.