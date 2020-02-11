GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Evans Street closure expected Saturday for Town Creek Culvert construction; Cotanche Street at Reade Circle expected to reopen Thursday.

This closure will follow the reopening of a portion of Reade Circle and Contanche Street, which is expected later this week.

The section of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and East Fifth Street is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday if weather permits.

This will include the intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle, which has been closed since October.

Upon reopening, traffic on Reade Circle and Cotanche Street will revert to its pre-construction traffic pattern.

Reade Circle will be one-way for northbound traffic (headed toward East Fifth Street), while Cotanche Street between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle will once again be one-way for southbound traffic (headed toward East 10th Street).

Following the reopening of Cotanche Street, the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to close on Saturday if weather permits.

This is part of a larger closure of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and Dickinson Avenue. Evans Street at Reade Circle is expected to be closed for approximately six months.

Motorists traveling north on Evans Street are encouraged to take West 14th Street to Dickinson Avenue, or East 10th Street to Cotanche Street and Reade Circle to get around the closure.

Motorists attempting to travel south on Evans Street will be detoured to Reade Circle or Cotanche Street via Fifth Street.

Detour routes will be signed throughout the area. A visual representation of the detour route is included below.

For more information on the Town Creek Culvert project, visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov or call 252-329-4821.