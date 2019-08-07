Event at East N.C. national parks will celebrate lighthouses and lightships

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT)



Two national parks in Eastern North Carolina will celebrate International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend in August with a free, public event showing how lighthouses and lightships communicate with each other.



Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Cape Lookout National Seashore will host their International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend events on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



According to park officials, staff and members of both the Carteret County Amateur Radio Society and The Outer Banks Repeater Association will have HAM Radios set up at Bodie Island, Cape Hatteras, and Cape Lookout Lighthouses, to communicate over the air-waves with other participating lighthouses and lightships from around the world.



HAM Radios will be set up in the vicinity of the respective lighthouses’ Keepers Quarters. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the HAM Radio operators and listen in as they communicate with other lighthouses and lightships.



The International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend attracts over 500 lighthouse entries located in over 40 countries, and is one of the most popular international amateur radio events in the world, according to park officials.



Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Cape Lookout National Seashore are part of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, a collaborative of five parks that share resources and support each other.