KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston is really excited about early voting. An event happening Thursday will be promoting just that.

On Thursday, local program Kinston Teens will be celebrating its eight-year anniversary with a “Popcorn at the Polls” event. This event is to encourage early voting in Kinston for upcoming midterm elections.

The event will have drinks and popcorn, giveaway items like T-shirts, and goodie bags.

Thursday is the first day of early voting across North Carolina for an election that will feature local, state and federal races.

This event will be held at Martin C. Freeman Recreation Center, located at 500 Marcella Drive in Kinston.