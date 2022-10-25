WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get your fur baby something special.

On Saturday, the Barkyardigans will be hosting a Howl-O-Ween Party for citizens who want to dress up their pets for Halloween. The event will have a costume contest for prizes. There will also be backdrops for photo shoots as well.

The event will take place at 2598 Railroad St. in Winterville.

Prizes for the contest include: 1st place, $50 off any groom or bath plus a Barkyardigans swag bag; 2nd Place, $25 off any groom or bath plus a Barkyardigans swag bag; 3rd Place, Barkyardigans swag bag. Results will be posted on October 31.

The event will be from 1 to 6 pm. For more information, click here.