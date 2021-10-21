Event planned to assist veterans experiencing homelessness in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local group will be hosting veterans experiencing homelessness at an event that will provide them with the necessary services to improve their lives.

It’s all taking place at the American Legion Post No. 39 building in Greenville on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a time for veterans who are experiencing homelessness to come get some of the support they may need. Services will range from haircuts and hygiene product giveaways to working on housing or even job opportunities through a partnership with NC Works.

Coordinators from The Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County say they also want to make sure there are no barriers for veterans in need to get to the event. For those looking for transportation, you can call (252) 258-4307. You must provide your name, address and phone number to be picked up.

Tune into WNCT 9’s Morning Edition on Friday, starting at 4:30 a.m., where Ford Sanders will have a deeper look at what the event aims to do.