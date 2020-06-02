Event spaces prepare for future changes with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On a normal weekend, The Martinsborough in Greenville would be full of people celebrating some of life’s biggest events.

Over the past three months, the space is filled with empty chairs and tables instead.

“We’re still at that point where we don’t know how long this is going to go on,” said Allison Thomas, owner of The Martinsborough.

Thomas has cancelled or re-scheduled dozens of events.

“We’re losing about five months of business here,” said Thomas. “Anybody that has a business understands this, and it’s really tough.”

Thomas is expanding catering options and ramping up their grab and go food options.

When the doors open again, things will be different.

“When it comes to the service of food, you’re going to see fewer buffets, fewer stations where people can help themselves,” said Thomas.

Across town at Rock Springs Center, a similar scene.

“Of course we’re hopeful that August will begin to be a little bit more normal,” said Aileen Peacock, executive director for Rock Springs Center.

The center has a food truck that travels to businesses and neighborhoods everyday.

The group expanded their take and bake meal options, and even created a new website for ordering.

They’re also exploring different social distancing strategies to keep people safe during events.

“We were able to go ahead and put that right out there,” said Peacock. “The businesses around town have been very gracious.”

Both businesses are ready for things to return to normal.

“We are ready for people to celebrate,” said Thomas. “We’re going to help them do that as safely as possible, but it’s time to live life.”