Event teaches kids rules of the road and new rules for joining Scouts BSA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Families showed up to a bicycle rodeo in Greenville Saturday morning. One mom said she brought her kids so they feel more comfortable riding in the streets.

“Personally, I like the safety aspect of it, that they kind of go over the hand signals and make sure that the helmets are checked and everything like that,” said Mary Kortan.

Kids rode their bikes around an obstacle course, a challenge even for the most experienced riders.

“The hardest is probably the figure eight or the one that looks like a W,” said Heather Kortan.

Heather has four brothers and sisters. She rides bikes as a way to be responsible, something she wants her siblings to learn.

“I think it’s cool so they can go around the neighborhood by themselves. They can be a little more independent and they can be by themselves,” added Heather.

The event was more than just about bicycle safety. Organizers wanted kids to know more about Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America.

“I’m an Eagle Scout myself, and I’ve been in scouts practically all my life it seems like, and it’s just been a real good program for character building,” says Rick Cannon, Cub Master of Pack 330.

Rick Cannon said the scouts can provide kids the tools and activities, they may need after being cooped up inside all day.

“Well you know the word Scout has out in it, and that’s what we do, we get out, ” Cannon said.

He also wants families to know that girls can sign up for Scouts BSA, a change that happened in 2018. Cannon said he’s there to share his experience with scouting.

“Service to humanity, service to humanity. If those kids can just learn how important it is to help other people. That’s one thing that I think the scouting program gives,” Cannon said.

