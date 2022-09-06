SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get rid of those sensitive documents.

On Saturday, the Shred-A-Thon is coming to Snow Hill. This event allows senior citizens to come to shred old tax, employment records and bank statements. This shredding event allows senior citizens to protect themselves against identity theft and is part of National Senior Center Month celebrations.

This public event will be from 10 am to 1 pm and will be held at Greene County Senior Center, located at 104 Greenridge Road in Snow Hill.

For more information, call 252-747-5436.