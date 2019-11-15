Exit ramp closing Monday for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A highway exit ramp in Craven County will close for about 12 hours on Monday while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews works to bring it up to interstate standards.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 18, the U.S. 70 East exit ramp onto Clarks Road will be closed.

During the closure, NCDOT will add 1.5 inches of asphalt to the existing surface.

Traffic needing access to Clarks Road will continue on U.S. 70 East for about 2 miles to exit 411 (N.C. 43).

At the end of the ramp, make a left, go over the bridge, and turn left to head west on U.S. 70 to return to Clarks Road.

The construction is part of the project to bring the U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.



The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.



