Expansion coming to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport held an open house in New Bern on Thursday. The Public had the chance to see and comment on the plans.

The community got the chance to see diagrams, watch videos and, meet project leaders.

Outline showed the airport’s efforts to acquire land, add and expand runways, realign roads and, increase safety efforts. Leaders spoke to community members and even took down their comments so that they can be considered in future plans. The airport’s director says the changes are for the community.

“The airport is a great economic benefit to the region. It benefits people who want to travel, it benefits people who wanna work somewhere else and live here. So it’s a great facility anyway anytime we can show it off like we’re doing currently or what our plans are for the next 20 years we’re always super excited to do that.” said Andrew Shorter, Director, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

The project will happen in 3 phases, starting now and spanning over the next 20 years. The total cost of this project will be $81,058,000.

Airport leaders say they are still in the planning and development phases for majority of the project. But say some of the initiatives are already underway.

